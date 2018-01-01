Solutions
Easily customize your own GraphQL admin panel for all your CRUD needs.
Retool gives you a drag-and-drop interface to build internal apps (admin panels, dashboards, CRUD applications, etc.) on top of your data in GraphQL.
Connecting your GraphQL server to Retool is easy: just grab your base endpoint, add any desired headers and body values, and choose your auth pattern.
Retool gives you the components you need to build great tools out of the box: tables, buttons, text inputs, and much more. Read, write, and update data from your GraphQL server in minutes, not hours.
JJ Maxwell
Co-Founder and CRO at JetFuel
We would have had to hire 2-3 full-time engineers to build what I did in 30 minutes using Retool.
Whether you're building a basic CRUD interface or refund management software, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, dropdowns, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with your own data sources so you can assemble any custom internal tool.