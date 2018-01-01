Header Icon

Solutions

GUI for your GraphQL server

Retool gives you an easy to use visual interface so you can quickly build admin panels and beautiful frontends on top of your GraphQL data.

Book a demo
GUI for your GraphQL server
Visual interface for GraphQL

Visual interface for GraphQL

Retool’s simple GUI for GraphQL lets you write queries and mutations, graphically insert variables and arguments, and add headers too. Use the GraphQL schema explorer to inspect types and arguments.

Connect to your GraphQL server in minutes

Connect to your GraphQL server in minutes

Connecting your GraphQL server to Retool is easy: just grab your base endpoint, add any desired headers and body values, and choose your auth pattern.

Build powerful CRUD apps with our GraphQL GUI

Build powerful CRUD apps with our GraphQL GUI

Retool gives you the components you need to build great GraphQL CRUS apps out of the box: tables, buttons, text inputs, and much more. Read, write, and update data from your GraphQL server in minutes, not hours.

DoorDash logoBrex logoCommonBond logoNBC logoPinterest logoAmazon logoMercedes logoAB InBev logo

From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software. Our customers

jjmaxwell-jetfuel
JetFuel Icon

JJ Maxwell

Co-Founder and CRO at JetFuel

We would have had to hire 2-3 full-time engineers to build what I did in 30 minutes using Retool.

Retool provides the building blocks for any internal tool

Whether you're building a basic CRUD interface or an IDE for on top of GraphQL, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, dropdowns, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with your own data sources so you can assemble any custom internal tool.

Try Retool today

Start building an internal tool or customer portal in under 10 minutes

Schedule a demo