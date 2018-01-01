Solutions
Retool gives you an easy to use visual interface so you can quickly build admin panels and beautiful frontends on top of your GraphQL data.
Retool’s simple GUI for GraphQL lets you write queries and mutations, graphically insert variables and arguments, and add headers too. Use the GraphQL schema explorer to inspect types and arguments.
Connecting your GraphQL server to Retool is easy: just grab your base endpoint, add any desired headers and body values, and choose your auth pattern.
Retool gives you the components you need to build great GraphQL CRUS apps out of the box: tables, buttons, text inputs, and much more. Read, write, and update data from your GraphQL server in minutes, not hours.
JJ Maxwell
Co-Founder and CRO at JetFuel
We would have had to hire 2-3 full-time engineers to build what I did in 30 minutes using Retool.
Whether you're building a basic CRUD interface or an IDE for on top of GraphQL, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, dropdowns, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with your own data sources so you can assemble any custom internal tool.