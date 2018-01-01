Header Icon

Retool gives you a simple integrated development environment (IDE) to quickly build internal applications on top of your GraphQL data.

Retool’s simple IDE for GraphQL lets you write queries and mutations, graphically insert variables and arguments, and add headers too. Use the GraphQL schema explorer to inspect types and arguments.

Connecting your GraphQL server to Retool is easy: just grab your base endpoint, add any desired headers and body values, and choose your auth pattern.

Retool gives you the components you need to build great tools out of the box: tables, buttons, text inputs, and much more. Read, write, and update data from your GraphQL server in minutes.

From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software. Our customers

JJ Maxwell

Co-Founder and CRO at JetFuel

We would have had to hire 2-3 full-time engineers to build what I did in 30 minutes using Retool.

Retool provides the building blocks for any internal tool

For the most part, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, dropdowns, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with your GraphQL data so you can assemble any custom internal tool.

