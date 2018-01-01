Solutions
Retool gives you a simple integrated development environment (IDE) to quickly build internal applications on top of your GraphQL data.
Retool’s simple IDE for GraphQL lets you write queries and mutations, graphically insert variables and arguments, and add headers too. Use the GraphQL schema explorer to inspect types and arguments.
Connecting your GraphQL server to Retool is easy: just grab your base endpoint, add any desired headers and body values, and choose your auth pattern.
Retool gives you the components you need to build great tools out of the box: tables, buttons, text inputs, and much more. Read, write, and update data from your GraphQL server in minutes.
JJ Maxwell
Co-Founder and CRO at JetFuel
We would have had to hire 2-3 full-time engineers to build what I did in 30 minutes using Retool.
For the most part, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, dropdowns, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with your GraphQL data so you can assemble any custom internal tool.