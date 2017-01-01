  Back to all use cases

Insurance claim manager

Processing claims is a key function of any insurance company. To provide top-notch customer support and mitigate insurance fraud, insurance firms need to equip agents with all the information they need (customer info, claim details, and required documents) to process insurance claims. With Retool, you can build an application that gives insurance agents everything they need to process claims in a centralized place.

Financial Services

Operations
Customer Support

Text Input

Text Input

Text

Text

Checkbox

Checkbox

Button

Button

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

Text give insurance agents the context they need for processing claims.
Button use buttons to trigger actions like approving claims, updating issues, or notifying customers.
Table display customer insurance claim history like issue number, status, dates, claim id, and more in a table.
Checkbox give agents the ability to change a claim's status or verify notifications to customers using checkboxes.
Text Input allow agents to input information on a claim like fee estimates using a text input field.
Processing and updating insurance claims require a database backend to read and update claims. Retool integrates with many databases that can be used for this use case, such as PostgreSQL, DynamoDB, MongoDB, SQL Server.

