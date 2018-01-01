Build custom internal apps on top of Snowflake

Solutions
Retool makes it easy to build apps on top of Snowflake. Join data across your Databases and APIs. Manage access to your app with granular permissions.
Connecting Retool to Snowflake takes just a few minutes, and lets you to build user interfaces quickly on top of your data. You can read data from Snowflake, and then write data back to it either directly, or via a separate API.
Retool supports both reading and writing from Snowflake, making it easy to build admin panels, dashboards, and utilities on top of your Snowflake data.
Retool's library of 100+ drag and drop components – think tables, buttons, text inputs, lets you build your front-end in no time. Connect components to requests to your Snowflake data via Retool's query GUI, and you've got yourself a working tool in no time.
Dean McRobie
CTO at CommonBond
I tell every technology leader I talk to that they should look at Retool as a way to reduce the burden of building admin UIs and democratize that kind of stuff across their company.
Whether you're building a basic CRUD interface or refund management software, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, dropdowns, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with your own data sources so you can assemble any custom internal tool, fast.