With Retool, you can build a tool to create customer invoices and manage quotes for the various services you provide. From there, you can enable the ability to download documents as PDFs or send them for electronic signature. See all of our integrations here.
Financial Services•Ecommerce•Marketplaces
Operations•Customer Support
Text
Dropdown
Text Input
Date and Time Picker
The example shown above pulls in financial data from Airtable, Zapier, Google Docs, and SignNow. Retool connects with dozens of APIs and data sources out of the box. See all of our integrations here.
Conversion funnel dashboard
Build a customer funnel dashboard to track aggregated conversion metrics and drill down to identify customers progressing through your conversion funnel.
Customer insights dashboard
Build a robust customer dashboard that acts as a centralized control center for business teams to view, edit, and configure customer accounts.
Pedro Franceschi
Co-founder and CTO at Brex
Retool is incredible. It's been a critical for our ops from the start, and is the reason we’re able to scale so quickly. And the on-prem version with access controls & audit logs makes it easy to meet our compliance requirements.