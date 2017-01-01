If you’re in the lending business, it’s essential to provide a fast user experience while also protecting yourself from risk. With Retool, you can build a tool to automate loan approvals by pulling in applicant information into an easy-to-use tool that simplifies loan approval management.
Connect Retool to a data source where disbursement data is stored. Retool works out of the box with popular data sources like PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB and can be deployed on-prem for full control over security.
Pedro Franceschi
Co-founder and CTO at Brex
Retool is incredible. It's been a critical for our ops from the start, and is the reason we’re able to scale so quickly. And the on-prem version with access controls & audit logs makes it easy to meet our compliance requirements.