Loan approval dashboard

If you’re in the lending business, it’s essential to provide a fast user experience while also protecting yourself from risk. With Retool, you can build a tool to automate loan approvals by pulling in applicant information into an easy-to-use tool that simplifies loan approval management.

Industry

Financial Services

End users

OperationsCustomer Support

Components

Button

Button

Table

Table

Text

Text

Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

Text clearly label sections of your loan approval with text titles (e.g., credit score information, personal information, financial information).
[object Object]
Table display loan application information like name, phone, credit score, etc., in a table.
[object Object]
Button trigger actions like approving or rejecting loans.
Data source

Connect Retool to a data source where disbursement data is stored. Retool works out of the box with popular data sources like PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB and can be deployed on-prem for full control over security.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
What you can build with Retool

Know Your Customer (KYC) user explorer

Build a KYC user explorer and move new customers through the KYC compliance process faster than ever.

Forbearance application processor

Build a tool to manage everything from forbearance application submission to approval.

Loan disbursement tool

Build a tool to automate loan disbursement, maintain clean records, and pay out distributions with ease.

Accounting manager

Build a dashboard that aggregates data from where funds are deposited and withdrawn to get a real-time view of cash flow and manage accounting in one place.

From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software. Our customers

pedro-franceschi
Brex Icon

Pedro Franceschi

Co-founder and CTO at Brex

Retool is incredible. It's been a critical for our ops from the start, and is the reason we’re able to scale so quickly. And the on-prem version with access controls & audit logs makes it easy to meet our compliance requirements.

