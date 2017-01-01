With Retool Mobile, you can build a native iOS or Android CRM app for your mobile sales team. Your sales reps can manage opportunities, add and update customer contact and lead info, and change deal statuses, all while in the field and on the go. You can even capture signatures for deals on-site with the signature component.
Ecommerce•Marketplaces•Software as a Service
Operations•Mobile
Signature
Text input
Custom collection
Image input
Connect Retool to a data source where disbursement data is stored. Retool works out of the box with popular data sources like PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB and can be deployed on-prem for full control over security.
Construction Management and Punch List Mobile App
Build a Retool Mobile PMS app to manage check-ins, share cleaning routes with cleaning staff, and create work order fulfillment apps for your hospitality staff.
Hotel Operations PMS Mobile App
Build a Retool Mobile PMS app to manage check-ins, share cleaning routes with cleaning staff, and create work order fulfillment apps for your hospitality staff.
Pedro Franceschi
Co-founder and CTO at Brex
Retool is incredible. It's been a critical for our ops from the start, and is the reason we’re able to scale so quickly. And the on-prem version with access controls & audit logs makes it easy to meet our compliance requirements.