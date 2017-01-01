Full featured MongoDB admin interface Explore, visualize, query your MongoDB data through Retool’s simple GUI. You can also inspect your schema, save and share queries, and run ad hoc analyses quickly. Pull JSON results into a text or table component for easy reference and inspection.
Software as a Service
Engineering
Table
Text
Text Input
Dropdown
Connecting your Mongo data to Retool is easy: just grab your credentials or use a connection string. Retool’s MongoDB client supports Atlas as well as self-hosted MongoDB on other clouds.
A fast and simple MongoDB admin console
Easily manage, explore, visualize, query your MongoDB data - and much more.
A fast and simple MongoDB admin client
Easily manage, explore, visualize, query your MongoDB data - and much more.
Discount approval tool
Build a tool to validate, approve, and keep track of discounts and offer redemptions.
Aggregate and explore media assets
Create a single dashboard for team members to sift through your entire media asset library in an instant.
Pedro Franceschi
Co-founder and CTO at Brex
Retool is incredible. It's been a critical for our ops from the start, and is the reason we’re able to scale so quickly. And the on-prem version with access controls & audit logs makes it easy to meet our compliance requirements.