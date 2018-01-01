Solutions
Connect MongoDB to Retool in minutes and build a simple application to create, read, update, and delete data.
Explore, visualize, query your MongoDB data through Retool’s simple GUI. You can also inspect your schema, save and share queries, and run ad hoc analyses quickly. Pull JSON results into a text or table component for easy reference and inspection.Our pre-made templates can get you started with a MongoDB CRUD App in just a few clicks.
Connecting your Mongo data to Retool is easy: just grab your credentials or use a connection string. Retool’s MongoDB GUI supports Atlas as well as self-hosted MongoDB on other clouds.
Retool gives you the components you need to build great tools out of the box: tables, buttons, text inputs, and much more. Read, write, and update your MongoDB data in minutes instead of hours.
Duncan Winter
Head of Product at LeadGenius
Engineers tell me it'll take a day, but it always takes a week. Retool gives me every tool I want, in just a few hours. It's changed the trajectory of our business.
An admin panel for reading from and writing to your customer data, built on MongoDB. This app lets you look through customers and take action on your data.
Whether you're building a basic CRUD interface or refund management software, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, dropdowns, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with your own data sources so you can assemble any custom internal tool, fast.