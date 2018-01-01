Header Icon

Solutions

Build a CRUD tool for your MongoDB data

Connect MongoDB to Retool in minutes and build a simple application to create, read, update, and delete data.

Build a CRUD tool for your MongoDB data
Build powerful CRUD apps with our MongoDB GUI

Build powerful CRUD apps with our MongoDB GUI

Explore, visualize, query your MongoDB data through Retool’s simple GUI. You can also inspect your schema, save and share queries, and run ad hoc analyses quickly. Pull JSON results into a text or table component for easy reference and inspection.Our pre-made templates can get you started with a MongoDB CRUD App in just a few clicks.

Connect to your MongoDB data anywhere

Connect to your MongoDB data anywhere

Connecting your Mongo data to Retool is easy: just grab your credentials or use a connection string. Retool’s MongoDB GUI supports Atlas as well as self-hosted MongoDB on other clouds.

Use a fully featured GUI for MongoDB

Use a fully featured GUI for MongoDB

Retool gives you the components you need to build great tools out of the box: tables, buttons, text inputs, and much more. Read, write, and update your MongoDB data in minutes instead of hours.

DoorDash logoBrex logoCommonBond logoNBC logoPinterest logoAmazon logoMercedes logoAB InBev logo

From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software. Our customers

duncan-winter
LeadGenius Icon

Duncan Winter

Head of Product at LeadGenius

Engineers tell me it'll take a day, but it always takes a week. Retool gives me every tool I want, in just a few hours. It's changed the trajectory of our business.

Explore a live demo

An admin panel for reading from and writing to your customer data, built on MongoDB. This app lets you look through customers and take action on your data.

browser header

What you can build with Retool

View all templates
  • Promo Code Manager
    Support Tool
    See a live demo
  • ML Image Labeller
    Analytics / ML
    See a live demo

    • Retool provides the building blocks for any internal tool

    Whether you're building a basic CRUD interface or refund management software, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, dropdowns, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with your own data sources so you can assemble any custom internal tool, fast.

    Try Retool today

    Start building an internal tool or customer portal in under 10 minutes

    Schedule a demo