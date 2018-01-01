Header Icon

Build a CRUD tool for MSSQL

Connect Microsoft SQL Server (MSSQL) to Retool in minutes and build a simple application to create, read, update, and delete data.

Connect to MSSQL in minutes

Retool connects directly to your MSSQL database (or optionally via an SSH tunnel) to manage the data in your MSSQL tables. For example, you can render users from MSSQL into a Table component and add a button that, when clicked, runs a SQL query and marks that user as approved.

Build apps on top of your MSSQL database

Query your MSSQL database or use Retool's GUI wrapper to safely write, update, and delete without accidentally dropping tables. You can also inspect your schema, save and share queries, and run ad hoc analyses quickly.

Build with 50+ drag-and-drop components

Access our library of 50+ pre-built UI components packed with functionality like tables, buttons, and text inputs. Skip the headache of searching for the right front-end templates and build your app in minutes.

duncan-winter
LeadGenius Icon

Duncan Winter

Head of Product at LeadGenius

Engineers tell me it'll take a day, but it always takes a week. Retool gives me every tool I want, in just a few hours. It's changed the trajectory of our business.

Supported operations for SQL Server

Read documentation

View your data
Visualize and search all of your database tables.

Insert a record
Insert a record in an existing table.

Bulk insert records
Insert a list of records into an existing table.

Delete a record
Delete an existing record from an existing table.

Update or create a new record
Update an existing record in an existing table, or optionally create a new record if none is found.

Join with other datasources
Easily join with other Retool connected datasources like GraphQL or the Twilio API.

Bulk update via a primary key
Update a group of records using a column as a primary key.

Bulk upsert via a primary key
Insert a list of rows (or update if existing rows are found) using a column as a primary key.

What you can build with Retool

    • Retool provides the building blocks for any internal tool

    Whether you're building a basic front-end or a detailed inventory management app, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, drop-downs, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with MSSQL so you can build and ship internal tools in hours, not days or weeks.

