Solutions
Explore, visualize, and query your MySQL data through Retool’s simple web based client GUI. You can also inspect your schema, run ad hoc analyses, save and share queries, and much more.
Retool connects directly to your MySQL database (via a connection string or regular credentials) and lets you run raw SQL (or issue commands via a GUI) to manage the data in your MySQL tables. For example, you can render users from MySQL into a Table component and add a button that, when clicked, runs an SQL query and marks that user as approved.
Retool gives you a drag-and-drop interface for building internal apps that makes it easy to perform the actions you need without risk. No need to worry about errant DROP DATABASE commands getting you paged late at night.
With Retool, you can use 50+ pre-built UI components packed with functionality like tables, buttons, and text inputs. Skip the headache of searching for the right front-end templates and build your app in minutes.
View your data
Visualize and search all of your database tables.
Insert or bulk insert record
Insert a record or a list of records into an existing table.
Delete a record
Delete an existing record from an existing table.
Update or create a new record
Update an existing record in an existing table, or optionally create a new record if none is found.
Join with other datasources
Easily join with other Retool connected datasources like GraphQL or the Twilio API.
Bulk update via a primary key
Update a group of records using a column as a primary key.
Bulk upsert via a primary key
Insert a list of rows (or update if existing rows are found) using a column as a primary key.
Whether you're building a basic CRUD interface or a detailed inventory management app, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, drop-downs, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with MySQL so you can build and ship internal tools in hours, not days or weeks.