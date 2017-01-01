  Back to all use cases

The Redis admin console you’ve been looking for

Full featured Redis admin console Explore, visualize, and query your Redis data through Retool’s simple admin console. You can also inspect your schema, save and share queries, run ad hoc analyses quickly, and much more.

Industry

Software as a Service

End users

Engineering

Components

Table

Table

Text

Text

Text Input

Text Input

Dropdown

Dropdown

2+
Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

[object Object]
Table display the output of a query and control your table appearance and the visible columns.
[object Object]
Text the simplest components out there — use text components statically as labels, or dynamically to display values.
[object Object]
Button trigger actions that do things like run queries, export data, or open other apps.
[object Object]
Text Input take a text input to modify the parameters of a query — say the `ILIKE` in a SQL statement, or a URL parameter in a REST query based on the value of the component.
[object Object]
Dropdown allow users to select one value from a list of options.
[object Object]
Container organize your admin panel by using containers as top-level components and to nest other components.
Data source

Connect to Redis minutes - just get your host, port, DB number, and password. Retool also supports connecting to Redis via SSL and/or an SSH tunnel. Easily read and write to your DB, and use the most popular Redis commands like GET, SET, and DEL.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
