Build a CRUD tool for Redis

Connect Redis to Retool in minutes and build a simple application to create, read, update, and delete data.
Connect in minutes - just get your host, port, DB number, and password. Retool also supports connecting to Redis via SSL and/or an SSH tunnel. Easily read and write to your DB, and use the most popular Redis commands like GET, SET, and DEL.
Explore, visualize, and query your Redis data through Retool’s simple GUI. You can also inspect your schema, save and share queries, run ad hoc analyses quickly, and much more.
Build your front-end CRUD application faster by choosing from a library of 50+ pre-built UI components packed with functionality like tables, buttons, and text inputs. Don't build your entire front-end from scratch. Save hundreds of hours.
Eddy Kim
Engineering Manager at Verishop
Using Retool, we've built internal tools for our retail and merchandising teams quickly, while maintaining our speed on feature development for our shoppers.
View your data
Visualize and search all of your database hashes without writing code every time.
Insert a record
Insert a record in an existing set or hash.
Update an existing record
Update an existing record in an existing set or hash.
Update or create a new record
Update a record in an existing set, or optionally create a new record if none is found.
Delete a record
Delete an existing record from an existing set or hash.
Whether you're building a basic CRUD interface or a detailed inventory management app, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, drop-downs, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with Redis so you can build and ship internal tools in hours, not days or weeks.