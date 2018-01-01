Header Icon

Simple Frontend GUI for Redis

Retool makes it easy to build internal apps (e.g. admin panels, CRUD applications, dashboards, etc.) on top of your Redis data in a simple and integrated IDE.

Connect to your Redis data in minutes

Connect in minutes - just get your host, port, DB number, and password. Retool also supports connecting to Redis via SSL and/or an SSH tunnel. Easily read and write to your DB, and use the most popular Redis commands like GET, SET, and DEL.

Full featured Redis GUI

Explore, visualize, and query your Redis data through Retool’s simple GUI. You can also inspect your schema, save and share queries, run ad hoc analyses quickly, and much more.

Build CRUD apps on Redis faster with 50+ professional React components

Build your front-end CRUD application faster by choosing from a library of 100+ pre-built UI components packed with functionality like tables, buttons, and text inputs. Don't build your entire frontend UI from scratch. Save hundreds of hours with our Redis IDE client.

Supported operations for Redis

View your data
Visualize and search all of your database hashes without writing code every time.

Insert a record
Insert a record in an existing set or hash.

Update an existing record
Update an existing record in an existing set or hash.

Update or create a new record
Update a record in an existing set, or optionally create a new record if none is found.

Delete a record
Delete an existing record from an existing set or hash.

What you can build with Retool

    • Retool provides the building blocks for any internal tool

    Whether you're building a basic CRUD interface or a complex admin console, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, drop-downs, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with Redis so you can build and ship internal tools in hours, not days or weeks.

