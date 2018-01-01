Solutions
Retool gives you an easy to use visual interface so you can quickly build tools on top of your Redshift data.
Retool gives you a drag-and-drop interface to build internal apps (admin panels, dashboards, CRUD applications, etc.) on top of your data in Redshift.
Connecting Retool to Redshift takes just a few minutes, and lets you to build user interfaces quickly on top of your Redshift data. For example, you can pull your analytics data for each user, render it side by side with your app data from Postgres, and take action on what you're seeing via a write. Retool supports querying Redshift via SQL, which means you can pipe data into charts (backed by Plotly) easily.
Retool gives you the components you need to build great tools out of the box: tables, buttons, text inputs, and much more. Read, write, and update data from your Redshift server in minutes, not hours.
JJ Maxwell
Co-Founder and CRO at JetFuel
We would have had to hire 2-3 full-time engineers to build what I did in 30 minutes using Retool.
Whether you're building a basic CRUD interface or refund management software, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, dropdowns, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with your own data sources so you can assemble any custom internal tool.