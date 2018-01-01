Solutions
Retool makes it easy to build admin panels, dashboards, and utilities on top of any datasource or API. Our RegEx builder is built for quickly creating a set of string modifiers with customizable delimiters and assertion statements.
Unlike most builders you’ll find online, our RegEx Generator gives you an unlimited number of modifiers and string entries. It is built for quickly creating a set of string modifiers with customizable delimiters and assertion statements. The result: a simple declarative regex that you can copy and use on your text corpus that can generate the perfect app for your workflow in Retool.
Retool's utility library compiles out-of-the-box developer utilities to help with common frontend and backend tasks. Convert JSON to CSV, build dummy data sets with our REST API Generator, or generate RegEx with Syntax highlighter—for free.
You can use any of Retool's library of 100+ drag and drop components—think tables, buttons, text inputs, etc, or write custom code for specific functionality. Connect to any database or API via Retool's query GUI, and you've got yourself a working internal tool in no time.
Dean McRobie
CTO at CommonBond
I tell every technology leader I talk to that they should look at Retool as a way to reduce the burden of building admin UIs and democratize that kind of stuff across their company.
GET
Include headers, URL params, and cookies.
POST
Include headers, URL params, a request body, and cookies. Our GUI lets you define your body as structured keys and value or raw JSON.
PUT
Include headers, URL params, a request body, and cookies.
DELETE
Include headers, URL params, a request body, and cookies. By default, only runs in response to a user interaction.
PATCH
Include headers, URL params, a request body, and cookies.
An admin panel for reading from and writing to your customer data, built on a REST API. This app lets you look through customers and take action on your data.
Whether you're building a basic CRUD interface or refund management software, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, dropdowns, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with your own data sources so you can assemble any custom internal tool, fast.