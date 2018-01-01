GUI for any database

Solutions
Retool gives you a multi-purpose, cross-platform SQL GUI so you can quickly build apps on top of your data.
Native integrations with Snowflake, PostgreSQL, Oracle DB, Redshift, BigQuery and more. Skip using different GUIs for different DBs and get it all together in one place.
Connecting Retool to your Snowflake DB lets you run queries, inspect your schema and database objects, and auto-complete in our IDE. Manage, manipulate, and visualize your data with custom components instead of getting stuck in a CLI.
Need to rerun queries every 5 minutes? Trigger them based on events? Transform data in flight? Retool provides simple functionality for whatever surrounding logic you need.
David Boskovitz
Software Engineer at Envoy
As an engineer, I love Retool. My team now builds much-needed tools for customer support instantly. Also love how it's so hackable - there's little we can't do.
An admin panel for reading from and writing to your customer data, built on a REST API. This app lets you look through customers and take action on your data.
Whether you're building a basic CRUD interface or refund management software, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, dropdowns, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with your own data sources so you can assemble any custom internal tool, fast.