Connect to your SQL database and run queries, inspect your schema, manage, manipulate, and visualize your data with custom components - instead of getting stuck in a CLI.
Software as a Service
Engineering
Table
Text
Text Input
Dropdown
Connect to any SQL database with native integrations for PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQL Server, Oracle DB, Redshift, BigQuery and more. Skip using different GUIs for different SQL DBs and get it all together in one place.
A fast and simple PostgreSQL admin console
The PostgreSQL admin console you've always wanted. Build on PostgreSQL in half the time.
A fast and simple admin panel template
Save hundreds of hours with pre-made templates, integrations, and components.
Duncan Winter
Head of Product at LeadGenius
Engineers tell me it'll take a day, but it always takes a week. Retool gives me every tool I want, in just a few hours. It's changed the trajectory of our business.