Back to all Use Cases

Solutions

GUI for any SQL database

Retool gives you a multi-purpose, cross-platform SQL GUI so you can quickly build apps on top of your data.

Book a demo
GUI for any SQL database
Any SQL, any database

Any SQL, any database

Native integrations with PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQL Server, Oracle DB, Redshift, BigQuery and more. Skip using different GUIs for different SQL DBs and get it all together in one simple frontend.
Full featured SQL GUI

Full featured SQL GUI

Connecting Retool to your SQL DB lets you run queries, inspect your schema and database objects, and auto-complete in our IDE. Manage, manipulate, and visualize your data with custom components instead of getting stuck in a CLI.
Backend logic = simple settings

Backend logic = simple settings

Need to rerun queries every 5 minutes? Trigger them based on events? Transform data in flight? Retool provides simple functionality for whatever surrounding logic you need.
DoorDash logoBrex logoCommonBond logoNBC logoPinterest logoAmazon logoMercedes logoAB InBev logo

From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software. Our customers

envoy
Envoy Icon

David Boskovitz

Software Engineer at Envoy

As an engineer, I love Retool. My team now builds much-needed tools for customer support instantly. Also love how it's so hackable - there's little we can't do.

Explore a live demo

An admin panel for reading from and writing to your customer data, built on PostgreSQL. This app lets you look through customers and take action on your data.

browser header

What you can build with Retool

View all templates
  • Custom B2B CRM
    CRM
    See a live demo
  • Inventory Management
    Support Tool • Admin Panel
    See a live demo

    • Retool provides the building blocks for any internal tool

    Whether you're building a basic CRUD interface or refund management software, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, dropdowns, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with your own data sources so you can assemble any custom dashboard, admin panel, or app quickly with our integrated client.

    Try Retool today

    Start building an internal tool or customer portal in under 10 minutes

    Schedule a demo