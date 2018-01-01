Solutions
Retool gives you a multi-purpose, cross-platform SQL GUI so you can quickly build apps on top of your data.
David Boskovitz
Software Engineer at Envoy
As an engineer, I love Retool. My team now builds much-needed tools for customer support instantly. Also love how it's so hackable - there's little we can't do.
An admin panel for reading from and writing to your customer data, built on PostgreSQL. This app lets you look through customers and take action on your data.
Whether you're building a basic CRUD interface or refund management software, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, dropdowns, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with your own data sources so you can assemble any custom dashboard, admin panel, or app quickly with our integrated client.