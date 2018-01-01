Build a CRUD tool for your SQL Server data

Solutions
Connect SQL Server to Retool in minutes and build a simple application to create, read, update, and delete data.
Our pre-made templates can get you started with a SQL Server CRUD App in just a few clicks.
Connecting your SQL Server server to Retool is easy: just grab your base endpoint, add any desired headers and body values, and choose your auth pattern.
With Retool, you can use 50+ pre-built UI components packed with functionality like tables, buttons, and text inputs. Skip the headache of searching for the right front-end templates and build your app in minutes.
JJ Maxwell
Co-Founder and CRO at JetFuel
We would have had to hire 2-3 full-time engineers to build what I did in 30 minutes using Retool.
Whether you're building a basic CRUD interface or refund management software, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, dropdowns, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with your own data sources so you can assemble any custom internal tool.