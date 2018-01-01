Solutions
Retool gives you a simple integrated development environment (IDE) to quickly build internal applications on top of your SQL Server data.
Retool’s simple IDE for SQL Server lets you write queries and mutations, graphically insert variables and arguments, and add headers too. Use the Firebase schema explorer to inspect types and arguments.
Connecting your SQL Server server to Retool is easy: just grab your base endpoint, add any desired headers and body values, and choose your auth pattern.
With Retool, you can use 50+ pre-built UI components packed with functionality like tables, buttons, and text inputs. Skip the headache of searching for the right front-end templates and build your app in minutes.
JJ Maxwell
Co-Founder and CRO at JetFuel
We would have had to hire 2-3 full-time engineers to build what I did in 30 minutes using Retool.
Whether you're building a basic CRUD interface or refund management software, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, dropdowns, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with your own data sources so you can assemble any custom internal tool.