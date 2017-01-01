  Back to all use cases

Subcontractor manager

If you’re in a services business that requires hiring subcontractors or freelancers (e.g., general contracting or a content agency), then you need to know which 3rd-party workers are available, cost structures, and more. With Retool, you can build an app to stay on top of your subcontractor network.

Industry

Software as a ServiceMarketplaces

End users

OperationsMarketing and Sales

Components

Text

Text

Table

Table

Text Input

Text Input

Dropdown

Dropdown

Subcontractor manager
Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

Text provide context for users like a title, description, date, etc.
Table display subcontractors and details like agreement signed date, availability, permit status, and more in a table.
Text Input filter search results by typing keywords into a text input box.
Dropdown filter subcontractor results by type using a dropdown menu
Data source

Connect Retool to a data source where your subcontractor information is stored. Retool works out of the box with Google Sheets and popular databases like PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, and more.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
