If you’re in a services business that requires hiring subcontractors or freelancers (e.g., general contracting or a content agency), then you need to know which 3rd-party workers are available, cost structures, and more. With Retool, you can build an app to stay on top of your subcontractor network.
Connect Retool to a data source where your subcontractor information is stored. Retool works out of the box with Google Sheets and popular databases like PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, and more.
Adam Louie
Senior Director of Business Operations at LeadGenius
Retool has enabled us to completely remodel and refine our systems, which in turn has freed up valuable engineering resources equivalent to 2-3 full stack engineers.