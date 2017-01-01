A simple UI for transactional email

Solutions

Easily assemble a UI on top of Sendgrid, Mailgun, or whatever ESP you're using to reach your customers fast

Native SendGrid integration

Retool integrates natively with SendGrid – you can send transactional email with personalizations, look at your contacts and lists, and work with marketing templates. And if you're using another ESP, Retool easily connects to any REST or GraphQL compatible endpoints.

Simple custom UIs

Retool ships with all of the building blocks you need to assemble a useful UI on top of your ESP APIs – pull your users into a table, adjust email details via a rich text editor, and connect your `POST` request to a button.

Integrate with your user data

Retool connects to 40+ data sources, so you can bring in your user data wherever it is – Postgres, MongoDB, Firebase, Snowflake, you name it.

David Boskovitz

Software Engineer at Envoy

As an engineer, I love Retool. My team now builds much-needed tools for customer support instantly. Also love how it's so hackable - there's little we can't do.

Supported operations for SendGrid

Send an Email with /mail/send
POST to the mail send endpoint and include personalizations

Analyze campaign stats
GET performance numbers on automations from the /marketing/stats/automations endpoint

Add contacts to a list
PUT new contacts in a list via the /marketing/contacts endpoint

Join with other datasources
Easily join with other Retool connected datasources like Postgres or the Stripe API.

Explore a live demo

An app that pulls users from a Postgres table and lets you send emails to selected recipients. It's built on top of Sendgrid's mail send endpoint, and allows users to edit sender fields (like the sender email and name), email text and subject, as well as CC and BCC fields.

Retool provides the building blocks for any internal tool

