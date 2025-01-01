ABOUT RETOOL Nearly every company in the world runs on custom software: Gartner estimates that up to 50% of all code is written for internal use. This is the operational software for refunding orders, underwriting loans, onboarding employees, analyzing transactions, and providing customer support. But most companies don’t have adequate resources to properly invest in these tools, leading to a lot of old and clunky internal software or, even worse, users still stuck in manual and spreadsheet flows. At Retool, we’re on a mission to bring good software to everyone. We’re building a new type of development platform that combines the benefits of traditional software development with a drag-and-drop UI editor and AI, making it dramatically faster to build internal tools. We believe that the future of software development lies in abstracting away the tedious and repetitive tasks developers waste time on, while creating reusable components that act as a force multiplier for future developers and projects. The result is not just productivity, but good software by default. And that’s a mission worth striving for. Today, our customers span from small startups building their first operational tools to Fortune 500 companies building mission-critical apps for thousands of users across their business. Interested in joining us? Let us know!

WHY WE’RE LOOKING FOR YOU:

We’re building our Global Partnerships team from the ground up and looking for our first team members. In this role, you’ll be a highly motivated individual contributor who works closely with our largest partners. You have a knack for identifying the right partners across industries and fostering relationships that drive growth. You’ll play a key role in expanding all revenue streams, pursuing our biggest opportunities, and thriving in a fast-paced, high-growth tech environment. You bring a mix of creative thinking and tactical execution to identify, develop, and strengthen partnerships to maximize revenue for Retool.

WHAT YOU'LL DO:

The Strategic Alliance IC will work with some of Retool’s biggest and most important partners, especially large cloud providers such as AWS. In this role, you’ll be responsible for building and managing strong partnerships that help Retool grow. These partnerships impact many areas of the business—including sales, marketing, product, and customer success—so you’ll need to collaborate across teams and keep executives updated.

To succeed, you should be a strategic thinker with experience in partnerships, a strong ability to drive revenue, and excellent relationship-building skills, including working with executives. Finally, we are a hyper-growth tech company so someone who is a self-starter, takes initiatives and can execute effectively will thrive here.

THE SKILLSET YOU'LL BRING:

Have 7-10 years of experience in technology alliance management, with a proven track record of building and scaling successful GTM partnerships (with ARR as a KPI)

Have managed alliances with AWS, and major tech companies

Have demonstrated the ability to grow partnerships over time with increasing commitments.

A self-starter who gets the job done

Can work closely with Sales and marketing

Know how to establish and track shared KPIs with Alliance partners through partner relationship management (PRM) or other systems.

Are skilled at navigating complex organizational structures and building consensus across diverse stakeholder groups

Have demonstrated success in creating and executing joint business plans that drive measurable revenue growth

Have the vision and charisma to understand our mission and embed it into our GTM efforts

You think outside the box with regards to whom are partners are today and in the future

For candidates based in the United States, we have three geographic pay zones. For this role, the pay range(s) for this role in each zone is listed below and represents base salary range for non-commissionable roles or on-target earnings (OTE) for commissionable roles. This salary range may be inclusive of several career levels at Retool and will be narrowed during the interview process based on a number of factors such as (but not limited to), scope and responsibilities, the candidate’s experience and qualifications, and location. Additional compensation in the form(s) of equity, and/or commission/bonuses are dependent on the position offered. Retool provides a comprehensive benefit plan, including medical, dental, vision, and 401(k). Pay and benefits are subject to change at any time, consistent with the terms of any applicable compensation or benefit plans. Tier 1 $222,125 — $245,625 USD Tier 2 $188,875 — $208,750 USD Tier 3 $155,625 — $172,000 USD