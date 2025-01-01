Retool bridges the divide between pro-code and low-code
Write standard code, not proprietary formulas
Microsoft Power Apps forces developers to use proprietary languages for app development instead of using JavaScript, SQL, and Python—creating unnecessary learning curves and limitations.
Connect to virtually any database or API
Power Apps favors Microsoft data sources with limited external integrations, while Retool is data-agnostic, connecting to virtually any database, API, or third-party service.
Build enterprise apps without the consulting overhead
Power Apps often requires costly consulting dependencies for building complex apps, while Retool lets your developers build robust apps independently using a platform they love.
Flexibility without limits
By being code-centric and built for developers, Retool raises the ceiling for what you can build. You can reuse your existing JS, Python, and SQL knowledge rather than learning proprietary languages. Ship sophisticated apps that handle complex workflows and high-stakes operations for thousands of users.
Maximize developer productivity
Write only the code that matters using standard languages (JavaScript, Python, SQL), while rapidly assembling production-ready apps with 100+ customizable UI components.
Governance without gridlock
Enforce enterprise standards with built-in Git workflows, CI/CD pipeline integration, automated testing, and robust debugging tools. Maintain security through RBAC and audit logging.
Skip the UI headaches
Whether you're a seasoned or novice developer, focus on the parts you enjoy and abstract away the parts you don't, like UI. Build with reusable modules and queries, an AI-copilot, and theming.
How Retool stacks up against Power Apps
“The ability to actually use complex code and custom components when we needed to ‘break the ceiling’ was what made Retool perfect for us. What we built in Retool gave our end-users a customized experience.”
faster at building production applications
reduction in processing time, slashing a critical 2-day workflow to just 4 hours
improvement in on-time deliveries, boosting customer satisfaction
Get answers to some common Power Apps questions
While Power Apps can be included with some Microsoft 365 licenses (like Business Premium, E3, and E5), it’s with limited functionality. For advanced features, premium connectors, or custom APIs, organizations need additional licensing for a fee. While it may seem free initially, costs can increase significantly when building enterprise-grade applications or connecting to non-Microsoft systems.
Yes, but it's specifically designed for citizen developers and business users rather than professional developers. While it uses a formula-based approach similar to Excel for basic functionality, building complex applications often requires significant understanding of PowerFx (Microsoft's expression language) and can become challenging to scale. Professional developers typically find traditional development environments more efficient for building sophisticated applications.
While Power Apps primarily uses PowerFx, there are limited ways to integrate JavaScript and Python. Python scripts can be run through Azure Functions or Azure Automation accounts and then connected to Power Apps. However, this requires additional setup and Azure services. JavaScript integration is possible through PCF (Power Apps Component Framework) components, but it's limited and requires specific configurations.
Success with Power Apps requires a mix of skills including understanding PowerFx formulas, data modeling, and basic UI/UX principles. Knowledge of Microsoft 365 services, especially SharePoint and Dataverse, is valuable. While coding experience isn't mandatory, logical thinking and problem-solving skills are essential. Additional valuable skills include business analysis, requirements gathering, and an understanding of basic database concepts.
Learning Power Apps requires significant time investment because of its proprietary PowerFx language and custom concepts. Most teams need 3-6 months to become proficient and often still need the help of dedicated Power Apps experts due to how complex and different it is from standard development practices.
No, all users need some form of license. While Microsoft 365 licenses include basic Power Apps capabilities, users still need appropriate licenses to access apps. The specific license required depends on the app's complexity and the connectors used. Apps using premium features or connecting to non-Microsoft data sources require additional licensing.
Power Apps can’t effectively handle large-scale data processing, lacks robust offline capabilities, and has limited options for custom UI/UX designs. It also struggles with complex integrations to non-Microsoft systems, can’t capture certain mobile features like digital signatures, and doesn't support self-hosted installs. Performance can degrade with complex logic or large data sets, and building sophisticated enterprise applications often requires workarounds.