How Zeus upgraded its manufacturing data systems with Retool

The team first built a data storage system to replace their SharePoint lists. This data storage system would be used to improve the way Zeus operations teams manage inventory, track products, and report on progress. This new system pulls data from their Incorta business intelligence system and SQL database, allowing for data manipulation and analysis without risking the integrity of the raw data. Security was critical, so the team used Retool’s security and governance features to add single sign-on (SSO) and access controls integrated with Okta, and audit logs, along with data partitioning using Retool Spaces.