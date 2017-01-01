Customer support dashboard with Airtable

With Retool, you can quickly build customer support dashboard from scratch using Airtable as a data source. In the example below, we’ve designed an app that allows for quick lookup of customer accounts, the ability to drill down into contacts and see tasks, meetings, and invoices related to the customer in one, clean view. Check out the Sequin tutorial on connecting Retool to Airtable and building this app.
This app is based on an app that Pizza to the Polls built with Retool. It’s powered by Firebase, which is a native Retool integration.
Pedro Franceschi
Co-founder and CTO at Brex
Retool is incredible. It's been a critical for our ops from the start, and is the reason we’re able to scale so quickly. And the on-prem version with access controls & audit logs makes it easy to meet our compliance requirements.