Customer support dashboard with Airtable

With Retool, you can quickly build customer support dashboard from scratch using Airtable as a data source. In the example below, we’ve designed an app that allows for quick lookup of customer accounts, the ability to drill down into contacts and see tasks, meetings, and invoices related to the customer in one, clean view. Check out the Sequin tutorial on connecting Retool to Airtable and building this app.

Industry

Software as a ServiceMarketplacesEcommerce

End users

OperationsCustomer Support

Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

Table display customer accounts, invoices, tasks, meetings, and more in tables.
[object Object]
Text Input use text inputs to add search functionality to your app.
[object Object]
Button take actions with buttons assigning a new task or viewing details about a contact.
[object Object]
Text use markdown and emojis to provide context for customer support teams.
Data source

This app is based on an app that Pizza to the Polls built with Retool. It’s powered by Firebase, which is a native Retool integration.

