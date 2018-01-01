Solutions

Dashboard to track KPIs and metrics

Retool gives you chart components and the tools to manipulate your data and make it actionable

Book a demo
Dashboard to track KPIs and metrics
Data is only as good as your decisions

Data is only as good as your decisions

Most BI tools let you visualize your data sources, but the real value lies in taking action. Retool lets you write back to your databases and make POST/PUT requests to any REST API based on the trends you’re seeing in real time.

Effectively communicate your KPIs and metrics

Effectively communicate your KPIs and metrics

Help guide effective decision making by annotating your KPIs and metrics with text, images, and modals. Retool’s prebuilt components give you the flexibility to manipulate your data and communicate results.

Any SQL, any database, any API

Any SQL, any database, any API

Read, write and join data, wherever it is. We connect to any HTTP API and have a growing library of native integrations to PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, Firebase, S3, Elasticsearch and more.

DoorDash logoBrex logoCommonBond logoNBC logoPinterest logoAmazon logoMercedes logoAB InBev logo

From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software. Our customers

martin-ratolistka
Kiwi Icon

David Boskovitz

Software Engineer at Kiwi

Retool allows us to deliver a ton of internal apps fast. These apps are critical to the business, but our engineers rarely have time. With Retool, you can go from idea to app instantly. Our operations are significantly more effective.

Retool provides the building blocks for any internal tool

Whether you're building a basic CRUD interface or refund management software, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, dropdowns, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with your own data sources so you can assemble any custom internal tool, fast.

Try Retool today

Start building an internal tool or customer portal in under 10 minutes

Schedule a demo