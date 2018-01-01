Solutions
Retool gives you chart components and the tools to manipulate your data and make it actionable
Most BI tools let you visualize your data sources, but the real value lies in taking action. Retool lets you write back to your databases and make POST/PUT requests to any REST API based on the trends you’re seeing in real time.
Help guide effective decision making by annotating your KPIs and metrics with text, images, and modals. Retool’s prebuilt components give you the flexibility to manipulate your data and communicate results.
Read, write and join data, wherever it is. We connect to any HTTP API and have a growing library of native integrations to PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, Firebase, S3, Elasticsearch and more.
David Boskovitz
Software Engineer at Kiwi
Retool allows us to deliver a ton of internal apps fast. These apps are critical to the business, but our engineers rarely have time. With Retool, you can go from idea to app instantly. Our operations are significantly more effective.
Whether you're building a basic CRUD interface or refund management software, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, dropdowns, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with your own data sources so you can assemble any custom internal tool, fast.