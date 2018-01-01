Header Icon

A simple client for DynamoDB

Explore, visualize, and query your DynamoDB data through Retool’s simple web based client GUI. You can also inspect your schema, run ad hoc analyses, save and share queries, and much more.

Natively integrates with DynamoDB

Connect Retool to your DynamoDB instance in minutes and start building user interfaces quickly on top of your DynamoDB data. Simply choose your region, add in your access key info, or choose to use an underlying IAM role. Then, render users from DynamoDB into a Table, and then approve each one of them via your app's API.

Use a fully featured DynamoDB client

After connecting Retool and DynamoDB, you can run queries via Retool's GUI wrapper. Retool's DynamoDB integration supports query limits, filters, projections, and even automatic pagination. Manage, manipulate, and visualize your data with custom components instead of getting stuck in your AWS console.

Ship faster with 50+ drag-and-drop React components

Retool gives you access to a library of 50+ pre-built UI components packed with functionality like tables, buttons, and text inputs. Skip the headache of searching for the right front-end templates and build your app in minutes.

Rohan Chopra
Rohan Chopra

Director of Engineering at DoorDash

Investing in internal tools used to be a difficult and polarizing trade-off; Retool helped us to shift that paradigm by making tools a quick and painless part of any project, saving us countless hours of operator and engineering time.

What you can build with Retool

    • Retool provides the building blocks for any internal tool

    Whether you're building a basic CRUD interface or a detailed inventory management app, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, drop-downs, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with DynamoDB so you can build and ship internal tools in hours, not days or weeks.

