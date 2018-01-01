Solutions
Build internal tools (e.g. admin panels, dashboards, and utilities) on top of your DynamoDB data faster than ever before.
Connecting Retool to DynamoDB takes just a few minutes and lets you to build user interfaces quickly on top of your own data. Just choose your region, add in your access key info, or choose to use an underlying IAM role. Then, you can render users from DynamoDB into a Table, and then approve each one of them via your app's API (or whatever else you need your tool to do).
After connecting Retool to DynamoDB, you can easily run queries via Retool's GUI wrapper. Retool's Dynamo integration supports query limits, filters, projections, and even automatic pagination. Manage, manipulate, and visualize your data with custom components instead of getting stuck in your AWS console.
Retool gives you access to a library of 50+ pre-built UI components packed with functionality like tables, buttons, and text inputs. Skip the headache of searching for the right front-end templates and build your app in minutes.
Rohan Chopra
Director of Engineering at DoorDash
Investing in internal tools used to be a difficult and polarizing trade-off; Retool helped us to shift that paradigm by making tools a quick and painless part of any project, saving us countless hours of operator and engineering time.
Whether you're building a basic CRUD interface or a detailed inventory management app, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, drop-downs, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with DynamoDB so you can build and ship internal tools in hours, not days or weeks.