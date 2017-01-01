APM Connect your usage data to Chart component and set up a Query to catch spikes and write incident data to another data source like Postgres, all within one client.

Search Run your queries through Retool and visualize your results (text, images, logs, whatever) in a Text component. You can also connect queries to TextInput fields to make search accessible to non-technical end users.

Logs Parse and format those logs in a language you’re familiar with. You can populate a Table component with records, and display relevant details in a Container component when you select a row.