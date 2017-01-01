APM Connect your usage data to Chart component and set up a Query to catch spikes and write incident data to another data source like Postgres, all within one client.
Search Run your queries through Retool and visualize your results (text, images, logs, whatever) in a Text component. You can also connect queries to TextInput fields to make search accessible to non-technical end users.
Logs Parse and format those logs in a language you’re familiar with. You can populate a Table component with records, and display relevant details in a Container component when you select a row.
Connecting Retool to Elasticsearch takes just a few minutes so you can quickly build a frontend GUI like admin panels, dashboards, and utilities on top of your Elasticsearch data. Create an admin console for your Elasticsearch data with the Retool client.
A fast and simple MongoDB management tool
Full featured mongoDB management tool in your browser. Easily manage, explore, visualize, query your data - and much more.
A fast and simple Firebase auth admin panel
All the stuff you want to do in the Firebase UI but can't. Easily view, add, edit, and delete users.
Rohan Chopra
Director of Engineering at DoorDash
Investing in internal tools used to be a difficult and polarizing trade-off; Retool helped us to shift that paradigm by making tools a quick and painless part of any project, saving us countless hours of operator and engineering time.