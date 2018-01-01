Header Icon

Solutions

Simple GUI for Firestore

Build internal tools (e.g. admin panels, dashboards, and utilities) on top of your Firestore data faster than ever before.

Simple GUI for Firestore
Connect to Firestore in minutes

Connect to Firestore in minutes

Connect to Firestore's Admin API in just a few minutes and easily build user interfaces on top of your Firestore data. For example, you can render documents from Firestore into a Table, and then update or delete them using JSON Editor and button components.

Use a fully featured GUI for Firestore

Use a fully featured GUI for Firestore

Retool gives you a drag-and-drop interface to build internal apps (admin panels, dashboards, CRUD applications, etc.) on top of your data in Firestore.

Ship faster with 50+ drag-and-drop React components

Ship faster with 50+ drag-and-drop React components

Retool gives you access to a library of 50+ pre-built UI components packed with functionality like tables, buttons, and text inputs. Skip the headache of searching for the right front-end templates and build your app in minutes.

DoorDash logoBrex logoCommonBond logoNBC logoPinterest logoAmazon logoMercedes logoAB InBev logo

From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software. Our customers

Rohan Chopra
DoorDash Icon

Rohan Chopra

Director of Engineering at DoorDash

Investing in internal tools used to be a difficult and polarizing trade-off; Retool helped us to shift that paradigm by making tools a quick and painless part of any project, saving us countless hours of operator and engineering time.

Supported operations for Firestore

Read documentation

Query Firestore
Query your Firestore documents by collection.

Insert Document
Insert a new document into a Firestore collection.

Update Document
Update an existing document in Firestore.

Delete Document
Delete an existing document from Firestore.

Get Collections
List available Firestore collections.

Query Collection Groups
Query a Firestore Collection group.

Get Document by ID
Retrieve an existing Firestore document by ID.

What you can build with Retool

View all templates
  • Inventory Management
    Support Tool • Admin Panel
    See a live demo
  • S3 Admin Panel
    See a live demo
  • Customer Support Tool
    Support Tool • Admin Panel
    See a live demo

    • Retool provides the building blocks for any internal tool

    Whether you're building a basic CRUD interface or a detailed inventory management app, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, drop-downs, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with Firestore so you can build and ship internal tools in hours, not days or weeks.

    Try Retool today

    Start building an internal tool or customer portal in under 10 minutes

    Schedule a demo