Build your Google Sheets frontend 10x faster

Build applications and user interfaces on Google Sheets quickly Google Sheets is good for storing data, but bad for building interactive UIs. Connecting Retool to it lets you build rich user interfaces: buttons that run API requests, maps to render points, dashboards, and more!

Build apps on Google Sheets faster with 50+ professional React components Build your frontend CRUD application faster by choosing from a library of 100+ pre-built UI components packed with functionality like tables, buttons, and text inputs. Don't build your entire frontend from scratch. Save hundreds of hours.

Industry

Software as a Service

End users

Engineering

Components

Table

Table

Text

Text

Text Input

Text Input

Dropdown

Dropdown

Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

Table display the output of a query and control your table appearance and the visible columns.
Text the simplest components out there — use text components statically as labels, or dynamically to display values.
Button trigger actions that do things like run queries, export data, or open other apps.
Text Input take a text input to modify the parameters of a query — say the `ILIKE` in a SQL statement, or a URL parameter in a REST query based on the value of the component.
Dropdown allow users to select one value from a list of options.
Container organize your admin panel by using containers as top-level components and to nest other components.
Data source

Connecting Retool to Google Sheets takes just a few minutes, and lets you to build dashboards and other GUIs quickly on top of the data in your spreadsheets. For example, you can pull in data from your Google sheet, then run an API request for each row. Or, you could populate a blank template model in Google Sheets with data from your database.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software.

adam_louie_headshot
LeadGenius Icon

Adam Louie

Senior Director of Business Operations at LeadGenius

Retool has enabled us to completely remodel and refine our systems, which in turn has freed up valuable engineering resources equivalent to 2-3 full stack engineers.

