The PostgreSQL admin console you’ve always wanted Query your Postgres data via raw SQL or use Retool's GUI wrapper to safely write, update, and delete without accidentally dropping tables. You can also inspect your schema, save and share queries, and run ad hoc analyses quickly. Pull queries into a text or table component for easy reference and inspection.
Connect directly to your PostgreSQL database, run raw SQL, issue commands via a GUI and easily manage the data in your PostgreSQL tables. For example, you can render users from Postgres into a table and add a button that, when clicked, runs a SQL query and marks that user as approved.
Adam Louie
Senior Director of Business Operations at LeadGenius
Retool has enabled us to completely remodel and refine our systems, which in turn has freed up valuable engineering resources equivalent to 2-3 full stack engineers.