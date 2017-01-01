  Back to all use cases

The PostgreSQL admin console you’ve always wanted Query your Postgres data via raw SQL or use Retool's GUI wrapper to safely write, update, and delete without accidentally dropping tables. You can also inspect your schema, save and share queries, and run ad hoc analyses quickly. Pull queries into a text or table component for easy reference and inspection.

Table display the output of a query and control your table appearance and the visible columns.
Text the simplest components out there — use text components statically as labels, or dynamically to display values.
Button trigger actions that do things like run queries, export data, or open other apps.
Text Input take a text input to modify the parameters of a query — say the `ILIKE` in a SQL statement, or a URL parameter in a REST query based on the value of the component.
Dropdown allow users to select one value from a list of options.
Container organize your admin panel by using containers as top-level components and to nest other components.
Connect directly to your PostgreSQL database, run raw SQL, issue commands via a GUI and easily manage the data in your PostgreSQL tables. For example, you can render users from Postgres into a table and add a button that, when clicked, runs a SQL query and marks that user as approved.

