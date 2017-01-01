The PostgreSQL GUI you've always wanted Query your Postgres data to safely and easily write, update, and delete without accidentally dropping tables. You can also inspect your schema, save and share queries, and run ad hoc analyses quickly. Pull queries into a text or table component for easy reference and inspection.
Software as a Service
Engineering
Table
Text
Text Input
Dropdown
Connect directly to your PostgreSQL database, run raw SQL, issue commands via a GUI and easily manage the data in your PostgreSQL tables. For example, you can render users from Postgres into a table and add a button that, when clicked, runs a SQL query and marks that user as approved.
Customer onboarding dashboard
A dashboard to help you vet partners and customers before you start doing business with them.
Eddy Kim
Engineering Manager at Verishop
Using Retool, we've built internal tools for our retail and merchandising teams quickly, while maintaining our speed on feature development for our shoppers.