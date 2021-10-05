The best React component library is in Retool

Solutions
Never build from scratch again. Retool’s low-code platform combines an extensive library of UI components with powerful API and database integrations, empowering you to build business-critical tools remarkably fast – without losing the flexibility of code.
Whether you need charts, tables, or an expansive library of input options—we've built all of the core UI building blocks you need. With countless configuration options, inline validation, and plenty of presets out of the box, you can construct a frontend in minutes.
Link your components to your data, wherever it lives. Retool supports native integrations with most popular databases like Postgres and MySQL, and can connect to any REST or GraphQL API.
Make our components your own. Assign visual properties like colors and borders in the Style Editor, and maintain consistency across your apps with themes. With custom components and dynamic CSS, you’re never constrained by what’s available out of the box.
Kee Han Ooi
Software Engineer at Solera Health at Solera Health
Retool offers us prebuilt components and integration with resources that we otherwise would have to build. Ultimately, Retool empowers us to provide a better tooling service level to our internal users than in the past and, as a result, better serve our customers.
A customizable customer relationship management (CRM) tool, tailored to your marketing or sales team's specific needs. Pull lead information out of your database, and move deals between different stages.