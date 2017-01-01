Connect to your SQL database and run queries, inspect your schema, manage, manipulate, and visualize your data with custom components - instead of getting stuck in a CLI.
Connect to any SQL database with native integrations for PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQL Server, Oracle DB, Redshift, BigQuery and more. Skip using different GUIs for different SQL DBs and get it all together in one place.
A fast and simple PostgreSQL admin console
The PostgreSQL admin console you've always wanted. Build on PostgreSQL in half the time.
A fast and simple admin panel template
Save hundreds of hours with pre-made templates, integrations, and components.
David Boskovitz
Software Engineer at Kiwi
Retool allows us to deliver a ton of internal apps fast. These apps are critical to the business, but our engineers rarely have time. With Retool, you can go from idea to app instantly. Our operations are significantly more effective.