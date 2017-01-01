  Back to all use cases

Retool Mobile for Zebra Devices

Retool native apps support interacting with scanning capabilities on your Zebra handheld scanners. We communicate with Zebra using the DataWedge interface. Use your Zebra app built with Retool to drive your warehouse or e-commerce business.

Industry

LogisticsFood and BeverageEcommerceHospitalityUtilities and TelecomsManufacturing and Construction

End users

OperationsMobile

Components

Button

Button

Zebra DataWedge Reader

Zebra DataWedge Reader

Retool Mobile for Zebra Devices
Data source

Connect Retool to a data source where disbursement data is stored. Retool works out of the box with popular data sources like PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB and can be deployed on-prem for full control over security.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
Related use cases

What you can build with Retool

Building Inspection Mobile App

Whether you're in property management or hospitality, you can build a mobile app to pull property data, sign documents, and upload property inspection photos.

Hotel Operations PMS Mobile App

Build a Retool Mobile PMS app to manage check-ins, share cleaning routes with cleaning staff, and create work order fulfillment apps for your hospitality staff.

Inventory Management Mobile App

Build an inventory manager mobile app with Retool Mobile. Track warehouse inventory, check order statuses, add SKUs, and place new orders — all in one tool.

DoorDash logoBrex logoCommonBond logoNBC logoPinterest logoAmazon logoMercedes logoAB InBev logo

From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software. Our customers

pedro-franceschi
Brex Icon

Pedro Franceschi

Co-founder and CTO at Brex

Retool is incredible. It's been a critical for our ops from the start, and is the reason we’re able to scale so quickly. And the on-prem version with access controls & audit logs makes it easy to meet our compliance requirements.

Try Retool today

Start building an internal tool or customer portal in under 10 minutes

Schedule a demo