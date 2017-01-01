Retool native apps support interacting with scanning capabilities on your Zebra handheld scanners. We communicate with Zebra using the DataWedge interface. Use your Zebra app built with Retool to drive your warehouse or e-commerce business.
Connect Retool to a data source where disbursement data is stored. Retool works out of the box with popular data sources like PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB and can be deployed on-prem for full control over security.
Building Inspection Mobile App
Whether you're in property management or hospitality, you can build a mobile app to pull property data, sign documents, and upload property inspection photos.
Hotel Operations PMS Mobile App
Build a Retool Mobile PMS app to manage check-ins, share cleaning routes with cleaning staff, and create work order fulfillment apps for your hospitality staff.
Pedro Franceschi
Co-founder and CTO at Brex
Retool is incredible. It's been a critical for our ops from the start, and is the reason we’re able to scale so quickly. And the on-prem version with access controls & audit logs makes it easy to meet our compliance requirements.