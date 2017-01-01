  Back to all use cases

Inventory Management Mobile App

For e-commerce companies selling physical goods, it's critical to ensure you have inventory on-hand for order fulfillment. Once you scale beyond a handful of product SKUs, keeping track of your growing inventory is no easy task.

With Retool Mobile, you can build a native iOS or Android inventory management mobile app to stay organized and in business. See what’s in stock, add new SKUs, track the status of orders, and place new orders — all in one tool. Pairs well with a web app for when you're ready to order more supply.

Industry

EcommerceMarketplacesHospitalityLogisticsUtilities and TelecomsManufacturing and ConstructionFood and Beverage

End users

OperationsMobile

Components

List Collection

List Collection

Button

Button

Number Input

Number Input

Multiselect

Multiselect

4+
Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

Data source

Connect Retool to a data source where disbursement data is stored. Retool works out of the box with popular data sources like PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB and can be deployed on-prem for full control over security.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
Related use cases

What you can build with Retool

Retool Mobile for Zebra Devices

Build Retool Mobile apps for Zebra Android devices to take advantage of built-in Zebra scanners and hardware sensors.

Field Service Dispatch Mobile App

Build a service dispatch app for scheduling field service, assigning technicians, tracking inventory, and job progress. Capture key onsite data in offline mode.

Mobile CRM App

Build a mobile CRM to manage opportunities and customer contacts in the field, even capturing signatures for deals on the go with our signature component.

From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software. Our customers

pedro-franceschi
Brex Icon

Pedro Franceschi

Co-founder and CTO at Brex

Retool is incredible. It's been a critical for our ops from the start, and is the reason we’re able to scale so quickly. And the on-prem version with access controls & audit logs makes it easy to meet our compliance requirements.

