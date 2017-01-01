For e-commerce companies selling physical goods, it's critical to ensure you have inventory on-hand for order fulfillment. Once you scale beyond a handful of product SKUs, keeping track of your growing inventory is no easy task.
With Retool Mobile, you can build a native iOS or Android inventory management mobile app to stay organized and in business. See what’s in stock, add new SKUs, track the status of orders, and place new orders — all in one tool. Pairs well with a web app for when you're ready to order more supply.
Connect Retool to a data source where disbursement data is stored. Retool works out of the box with popular data sources like PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB and can be deployed on-prem for full control over security.
Retool Mobile for Zebra Devices
Build Retool Mobile apps for Zebra Android devices to take advantage of built-in Zebra scanners and hardware sensors.
Field Service Dispatch Mobile App
Build a service dispatch app for scheduling field service, assigning technicians, tracking inventory, and job progress. Capture key onsite data in offline mode.
Pedro Franceschi
Co-founder and CTO at Brex
Retool is incredible. It's been a critical for our ops from the start, and is the reason we’re able to scale so quickly. And the on-prem version with access controls & audit logs makes it easy to meet our compliance requirements.