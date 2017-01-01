For e-commerce companies selling physical goods, it's critical to ensure you have inventory on-hand for order fulfillment. Once you scale beyond a handful of product SKUs, keeping track of your growing inventory is no easy task.

With Retool Mobile, you can build a native iOS or Android inventory management mobile app to stay organized and in business. See what’s in stock, add new SKUs, track the status of orders, and place new orders — all in one tool. Pairs well with a web app for when you're ready to order more supply.