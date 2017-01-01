For companies that offer installation and repair field services like plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and home appliances, managing your various jobs and dispatching service technicians can be challenging.

With Retool Mobile, you can build a service dispatch app that pairs with a web app, enabling dispatchers to schedule service calls, assign technicians to jobs and locations, and track inventory and job progress from the web app. Using the mobile app, field service technicians at job sites can capture important onsite data on equipment, installation, and site inspection statuses. Even if the internet is spotty or unavailable, save critical read and write data in offline mode.