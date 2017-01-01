For companies that offer installation and repair field services like plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and home appliances, managing your various jobs and dispatching service technicians can be challenging.
With Retool Mobile, you can build a service dispatch app that pairs with a web app, enabling dispatchers to schedule service calls, assign technicians to jobs and locations, and track inventory and job progress from the web app. Using the mobile app, field service technicians at job sites can capture important onsite data on equipment, installation, and site inspection statuses. Even if the internet is spotty or unavailable, save critical read and write data in offline mode.
Connect Retool to a data source where disbursement data is stored. Retool works out of the box with popular data sources like PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB and can be deployed on-prem for full control over security.
Property Management Mobile App
Whether you're in property management or hospitality, you can build a mobile app to pull property data, sign documents, and upload property inspection photos.
Safety Management Software and Incident Reporting Mobile App
Build a Retool Mobile PMS app to manage check-ins, share cleaning routes with cleaning staff, and create work order fulfillment apps for your hospitality staff.
Pedro Franceschi
Co-founder and CTO at Brex
Retool is incredible. It's been a critical for our ops from the start, and is the reason we’re able to scale so quickly. And the on-prem version with access controls & audit logs makes it easy to meet our compliance requirements.