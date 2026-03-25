When we decided to get serious about AI adoption in our engineering org, the very first thing we looked at was our documentation and test coverage. Not because it’s a best practice that someone put in a style guide, but because we know agents are only as useful as the context they can access and only as effective as the CI/CD systems underpinning their work. A huge amount of knowledge about how our systems behave lives in people’s heads—the “we do it this way because of that one customer edge case” context that currently exists in Slack or Teams threads and institutional memory. That’s fine when humans are the only ones reading it. When agents are making decisions based on it, every gap is a mistake waiting to happen. So the work, increasingly, is making the implicit explicit: writing down why the code (or doc or process) is the way it is, not just what it does.