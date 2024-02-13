Stripe’s first marketer on building a winning product story

Krithika adds, “we didn’t think proactively enough about our marketing systems, so it ended up looking just like the production engineering systems that we were used to on the product side. Everything required hacking around at the time. For emails, I’d go into our database, run SQL queries to pull lists of customers, manually upload CSVs, and queue up emails every time. Of course, very quickly, we put a lot of stringent data security and access controls in place. My advice now would be to get a strong system in place as early as possible to help your team as you scale. Think beyond your own skill sets to what others on the team may need to be effective.”