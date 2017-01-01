A fast and simple GUI for BigQuery

After connecting Retool to BigQuery, you can easily run queries, visualize your schema, and auto-complete SQL queries in our IDE. Manage, manipulate, and visualize your data with useful components like tables and graphs instead of endless scrolling through result sets.
Software as a Service
Engineering
Table
Text
Text Input
Dropdown
Connecting Retool to BigQuery takes just a few minutes and lets you build user interfaces on top of your BigQuery data. Just grab the private key from your Service Account with BigQuery privileges, and you're ready to go. For example, you can pull your event data by user into a Table component, and join it with data from Stripe to map payments to product activity.
Discount approval tool
Build a tool to validate, approve, and keep track of discounts and offer redemptions.
Inventory management dashboard
Build an app to see what's in stock, add SKUs, track the status of orders.
David Boskovitz
Software Engineer at Envoy
As an engineer, I love Retool. My team now builds much-needed tools for customer support instantly. Also love how it's so hackable - there's little we can't do.