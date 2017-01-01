  Back to all use cases

A fast and simple GUI for BigQuery

After connecting Retool to BigQuery, you can easily run queries, visualize your schema, and auto-complete SQL queries in our IDE. Manage, manipulate, and visualize your data with useful components like tables and graphs instead of endless scrolling through result sets.

Table display the output of a query and control your table appearance and the visible columns.
[object Object]
Text the simplest components out there — use text components statically as labels, or dynamically to display values.
[object Object]
Button trigger actions that do things like run queries, export data, or open other apps.
[object Object]
Text Input take a text input to modify the parameters of a query — say the `ILIKE` in a SQL statement, or a URL parameter in a REST query based on the value of the component.
[object Object]
Dropdown allow users to select one value from a list of options.
[object Object]
Container organize your admin panel by using containers as top-level components and to nest other components.
Connecting Retool to BigQuery takes just a few minutes and lets you build user interfaces on top of your BigQuery data. Just grab the private key from your Service Account with BigQuery privileges, and you're ready to go. For example, you can pull your event data by user into a Table component, and join it with data from Stripe to map payments to product activity.

