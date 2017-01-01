Easily view, add, edit, and delete users View all of your user fields, edit information like email verification status, search and filter by any user field, add users with properties more detailed than just username and password, and copy any fields - not just UID.
CRUD for Firebase the way it should be Easily add documents via clean JSON without clicking “+” for every field, filter and query by multiple fields, search collections and documents, set query limits, and copy entire fields or documents with just a little bit of Javascript.
Save hundreds of hours with 50+ pre-made templates Our pre-made templates can get you started with an Auth or Firestore Admin Panel in just a few clicks. But if these don’t fit your use case out of the box, don’t sweat - building in Retool is easy with 50+ out of the box components and Javascript pretty much anywhere.
Whether you're building a basic CRUD interface or refund management software, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, dropdowns, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with your own data sources so you can assemble any custom internal tool, fast.
A fast and simple Firebase dashboard
Build and customize your own Firebase dashboard to easily perform CRUD operations on your data.
The fastest way to build a UI on any REST API
Drag and drop your UI on top of your REST API and save hundreds of hours.
David Boskovitz
Software Engineer at Envoy
As an engineer, I love Retool. My team now builds much-needed tools for customer support instantly. Also love how it's so hackable - there's little we can't do.