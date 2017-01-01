  Back to all use cases

A fast and simple PostgreSQL web editor

The PostgreSQL editor you’ve always wanted Query your Postgres data to safely and easily write, update, and delete without accidentally dropping tables. You can also inspect your schema, save and share queries, and run ad hoc analyses quickly. Pull queries into a text or table component for easy reference and inspection.

Industry

Software as a Service

End users

Engineering

Components

Table

Table

Text

Text

Text Input

Text Input

Dropdown

Dropdown

2+
A fast and simple PostgreSQL web editor
Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

[object Object]
Table display the output of a query and control your table appearance and the visible columns.
[object Object]
Text the simplest components out there — use text components statically as labels, or dynamically to display values.
[object Object]
Button trigger actions that do things like run queries, export data, or open other apps.
[object Object]
Text Input take a text input to modify the parameters of a query — say the `ILIKE` in a SQL statement, or a URL parameter in a REST query based on the value of the component.
[object Object]
Dropdown allow users to select one value from a list of options.
[object Object]
Container organize your admin panel by using containers as top-level components and to nest other components.
Data source

Connect directly to your PostgreSQL database, run raw SQL, issue commands via a GUI and easily manage the data in your PostgreSQL tables. For example, you can render users from Postgres into a table and add a button that, when clicked, runs a SQL query and marks that user as approved.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
Related use cases

What you can build with Retool

A fast and simple PostgreSQL web IDE

Build on PostgreSQL in half the time with our easy to use web IDE.

Know Your Customer (KYC) user explorer

Build a KYC user explorer and move new customers through the KYC compliance process faster than ever.

Discount approval tool

Build a tool to validate, approve, and keep track of discounts and offer redemptions.

Renewals control center

Build a custom renewals dashboard offers visibility into account health and feedback from reps.

DoorDash logoBrex logoCommonBond logoNBC logoPinterest logoAmazon logoMercedes logoAB InBev logo

From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software. Our customers

pedro-franceschi
Brex Icon

Pedro Franceschi

Co-founder and CTO at Brex

Retool is incredible. It's been a critical for our ops from the start, and is the reason we’re able to scale so quickly. And the on-prem version with access controls & audit logs makes it easy to meet our compliance requirements.

Try Retool today

Start building an internal tool or customer portal in under 10 minutes

Schedule a demo