When longtime Retool builder Matei Canavra started his bootstrapped recruiting business, he knew he eventually wanted to create a feature that automated candidates’ engagement with the companies they were applying to. His business automates job searches, helping tech talent get hired faster through a combination of AI-powered automation and high-level career strategy. But finding and applying to so many roles can be tedious and trying for candidates, so he hung onto this idea of a “Super Recruiter” for over a year. Then came Retool Agents.