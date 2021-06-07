Date pickers are a common and essential component for many apps, especially those that facilitate event booking—like a hotel booking app—to aid seamless date selection. Date pickers improve app usability by reducing the complexities of date validation issues by ensuring that invalid dates cannot be entered, restricting date ranges, and eliminating date format confusion (for example, is ‘7/9/10’ July 9, 2010 or September 7, 2010 ).

The React Native framework used to provide React-Native date picker APIs for Android and iOS—DatePickerAndriod and DatePickerIOS—are now deprecated. Your choices now are to either build a date picker from scratch or use another date picker library.

We researched and tried a handful of popular React-Native date picker libraries, narrowing down to four options based on factors that make a good library. Out of the top four libraries, we found the React-Native DateTimePicker is the best; we’ll walk you through our reasoning for the selection.

What to consider before choosing a library?

We considered several factors in making our selection for the top React-Native date picker libraries and landed on the following:

Documentation: Documentation is a necessity for every library, so you need to check if the library has a documentation file or site. Is the documentation detailed and written in simple language? Does it clearly highlight how to install and set up the library, how to use the library with some code examples, and have solutions to common issues or FAQs?

As mentioned, we used the factors discussed above to assess several React Native date picker libraries, and React-Native DateTimePicker stood out from the pack. It is the most popular, has the most downloads, and was created and is maintained by the React Native community—the same group that builds and maintains most popular packages in the React Native ecosystem.



Here are detailed specs of this top-notch library:

Documentation: Documentation is available via the repo’s README.md on Github. It is elaborate, shows how to install, set up, and use the library’s ‘DateTimePicker’ component, and also discusses all accepted props

Screenshot of the React-Native-DateTimePicker UI on both Android and iOS



Based on our assessment, we found other React-Native date picker libraries that are worth recommending as well. If React Native DateTimePicker doesn’t suit your needs, here are three other alternatives that are popular, have good documentation, and are also simple to use.

Documentation: Documentation is hosted on the repo’s readme.md on Github. It is straightforward, covers all the basics required to install, set up, and use the ‘DateTimePickerModal’ component from the library, alongside a description of all acceptable props and answers to popular FAQs.

Documentation: Documentation is hosted on the repo’s readme.md on Github and it covers all the basics required to install, set up, and use the ‘DatePicker’ component from the library, alongside a description of all acceptable props and answers to popular FAQs.

Documentation: Documentation is available via the repo’s readme.md on Github. It is elaborate, shows how to install, set up, and use the library’s ‘CalendarPicker’ component, discusses all accepted props, and showcases several code examples to achieve different tasks.

You’ve heard our take on the React-Native DateTimePicker. Now, let’s give you an overview of how you can install and use it in your project. Before you get started, ensure you have XCode >= 11.6 and React Native version 0.60 or greater.



Install via npm /yarn

npm install @react-native-community/datetimepicker --save

Rebuild project

npx pod-install

Import and use

import React, {useState} from 'react';

import DateTimePicker from '@react-native-community/datetimepicker';



const App = () => {



const [date, setDate] = useState(new Date());



const onChange = (event, selectedDate) => {

const currentDate = selectedDate || date;

setDate(currentDate);

};



return(

<DateTimePicker

value={date}

onChange={onChange}

/>

)

}



For more detailed instructions and examples, check out the library’s README.md

When sifting between different React-Native date picker libraries, based on factors like ease of use, active development, and popularity, then React-Native DateTimePicker is the pick of the litter.

That said, as we’ve proven with our full list of libraries, there’s no dearth of popular, efficient, and highly usable options when it comes to React Native date picker libraries — regardless of your use case.