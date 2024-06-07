Everything we announced at Retool’s Q2 Developer Day

Personalize every part of your Retool user lifecycle with new custom product pages. You can now create custom Retool apps to replace native login, reset password, claim invite, 403, and 404 pages—which means external users can have consistency throughout their entire user journey. These pages are powered by User Actions, a new, easy-to-use wrapper on top of Retool’s public APIs that enable actions like logging in, logging out, creating invites, and both sending and confirming password resets to be called from within apps.