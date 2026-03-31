Building apps with Claude Code and Retool

Retool’s integrations are maintained by Retool. They’re tested, updated, and supported. MCP integrations, by contrast, are largely community-maintained, version-pinned to whenever you installed them, and liable to break silently when upstream APIs or the MCP spec itself changes. This doesn’t even begin to touch the challenges with MCP breadth and the lack of functionality on many connectors. The official MCP repository states that community servers “are untested and should be used at your own risk.” Spec-level breaking changes, like the removal of JSON-RPC batching and changes to return signatures, compound the issue. When you’re running something your team depends on, the stability of your integrations matters.